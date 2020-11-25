The MTN Foundation has commissioned a multipurpose library and robotic centre at Dansoman in the Greater Accra region.

The facility situated at the Ebenezer Senior High School at a cost of ¢770,000 is to equip the youth in the community with knowledge and relevant skills and improve their reading culture.

The project started 12 months ago after the telecommunications giant was approached by officials of the school with the request for the learning centre.

This forms part of its effort to support government in the provision of educational infrastructure.

The ultra-modern library facility includes a reception area, a storeroom, a 100-seater conventional library area, a 20-seater ICT center, a world-class Robotics lab or training center, two offices plus washrooms.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh expressed excitement at the completion of the project.

“One of our core mandates is to improve the quality of life of people through appropriate and sustainable interventions in communities where MTN operates.

“Simply put, we have a responsibility to the people of Dansoman and we are happy to support in this way,” he stated.

The MTN CEO underscored their commitment to bring ICT closer to Ghanaians and impact positively in their lives.

Mr. Adadevoh charged school authorities to put the facility to good use to ensure it achieves it intended purpose.

“As we hand over the project, I would like to encourage the authorities and beneficiaries of this facility, to treat it as your own and adopt the maintenance culture needed to preserve the facility for future generations,” he added.