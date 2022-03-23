The 2021/22 MTN FA Cup enters the Round of 16 stage this weekend with some mouth-watering pairings to look ahead this weekend.

Holders Accra Hearts of Oak will host fellow Premier League campaigners Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports stadium while 2015/16 winners Bechem United clash with lower-tier side Kumawuman FC at Fosu Gyeabuor Park on Sunday.

Tamale City will get us underway on Friday when they do battle with Young Apostles at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Here is full the fixture for the Round of 16: