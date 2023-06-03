The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced key dates to draw down the curtains for the various domestic competitions as the 2022/23 football campaign comes to an end.

In a communique released on Friday, June 2, the finals of the MTN FA Cup will be the last match that will be played to close the football season.

The crucial encounter between Dreams FC and King Faisal will be played on June 18 with the venue yet to be announced.

“The final of the MTN FA Cup will close the 2022/33 season on Sunday, June 18, 2023,” a statement by the FA read.

“The game between Dreams FC and King Faisal will be preceded by the Women’s FA Cup final.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League season will close on Sunday, June 11 at the various stadia.

Before that, the final round of games in the Access Bank Division One League will be cleared on Sunday, June 04, 2023.