Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra held its 10th Anniversary Corporate Soirée on Saturday 30 October 2021, where a glowing tribute was paid to all hardworking and dedicated team members as well as stakeholders and partners that have made the 10-year journey of the hotel a success.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra brought together top dignitaries including members of the diplomatic community, team members, partners, and several government delegations, as well as the hospitality industry players at their Mövenpick at 10 Corporate Soirée.

The 10th Anniversary celebrations, which began some months ago, follow the theme of ‘Doing the ordinary in extraordinary ways – 10 years and beyond.’

The celebrations have seen a lot of activities being undertaken, including blood donations in conjunction with the Accra Technical University, Charity Donations at the Shelter for Abused Children under the Kilo of Kindness Campaign, amongst others.

Speaking at the Corporate Soirée, General Manager of the hotel, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their warm support and affection in making the dream of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra a reality. She further acknowledged the immense support and contributions of the corporate organisations, stakeholders and her team’s passion for making real memories.

“Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra strives to demonstrate quality, reliability and care and has achieved many successes since joining Ghana’s hospitality industry. For the greatest part of last year, we were deprived of sharing these commitments with you but we are grateful for this opportunity to reaffirm our beliefs that welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of guests is at the very heart of what we do and who we are,” she said.

On her part, Mrs. Mawuena Trebah, the Board Chair of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, expressed her delight in the collaboration between government and the regulators for all the successes achieved within the 10 years of operation.

“I would like to acknowledge the partnerships with government and their regulators; they offer policy guidelines and directions to support and broaden the national policy agenda through the hospitality industry. We want to thank the government and we look forward to more fruitful collaborations to grow the hospitality industry to its exceptional level,” she said.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey, led the proposal of toast and the cutting ceremony of the Mövenpick at 10 Anniversary cake.

Background

It would be recalled that Former President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who was the Guest of Honour of the inaugural celebration, officially declared Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra launched on Monday 7th November, 2011 in Accra.

The flagship hotel was completely rebuilt by his Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdul Aziz Alsaud, Chairman of the Kingdom Holding Company and Kingdom Hotel Investments (KHI).

The historic event was also witnessed by Jean Gabriel Perez, former President and CEO of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Roger Kacou, Former Vice-President Africa – Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Samad Sok, Chairman and CEO of KHI, Stuart Chase, first General Manager of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, a relative of Ueli Prager, founder of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Mr. Kofi Bucknor, several government delegations and hospitality industry players.

In Switzerland, in 1948, Ueli Prager created Mövenpick, a revolutionary dining concept where anyone could enjoy a taste of good wine, good times and the good life. Today, that same brand of welcoming hospitality lives on in every Mövenpick hotel, where everyone can appreciate life’s essential pleasures, through moments of true indulgence. With more than 100 hotels and resorts around the world and another 50 planned by 2025, Mövenpick remains true to its Swiss heritage and rich culinary legacy, honouring its founder’s promise to do things well by doing things right.

In recognition of the brand’s holistic approach to sustainability, and its deep commitment to local environments and communities, Green Globe has named Mövenpick the world’s most sustainable hotel company every year since 2017. Mövenpick is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.