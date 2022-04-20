A 29-year-old motor rider has been found dead at Obuasi Kunka Junction in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Samson Tundu, was found in muddy water under a bridge in the area with his motorbike beside him.

However, the cause of death is yet to be known.

His brother, Kwabena Felix, speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo said Mr Tundu left the house to his farm at about 6:00 pm in Sanso.

But all attempts to reach him proved futile when he did not return home only for them to hear someone has been found dead.

They rushed to the scene and discovered it was their relative.