The mother of the missing Lands Commission staffer has made an emotional appeal for the state to assist in finding her daughter.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, 33, has been missing since last year.

Her husband, a lecturer at the Petroleum Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, has been standing trial at a Kumasi High Court on kidnapping and deceit of public officer.

Cecelia Obenewaa-Appiah, who sat through court proceedings for the first time since the disappearance of her daughter, came face-to-face with her accused son-in-law in court.

Addressing the media whilst in tears after court hearing, she said it has not been easy sitting through court proceedings.

“It has not been easy; very emotional. In fact, I never thought this day will come; me sitting in case involving my own daughter.

“I didn’t think it was anything that should be near me but here I am in the middle of events. In fact, I don’t know what to do,” she said amid tears.

Madam Obenewaa-Appiah is hopeful her daughter would be found alive.

“I want Rhodaline and Ghanaians should help me to find Rhodaline. Wherever she is, she is in Ghana, I know or outside Ghana, anybody that has seen a lady walking even wayward anywhere, anyhow and they are not sure of her location should report such a person to the police . Per chance, it is Rhodaline.”

During the hearing on Tuesday, State Attorney, Edward Yirenkyi Sam, pleaded for a short adjournment after counsel for Dr Aggrey and the third accused person, Justice Appiah, told the court they were served late with an important document that the state wants to use during trial.

The court adjourned hearing to April 12, 2022 to pave way for Case Management Conference and subsequently trial to begin.

Madam Obenewaa-Appiah made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help find her daughter whilst heaping praises on Friends of Rhoda made up of mainly colleagues of the missing Rhodaline and her classmates for fighting for justice for the mother of two.

“ I want to cease this opportunity to appreciate the Friends of Rhodaline. In fact, they have done a yeoman’s work. The work that the family has been doing, they are doing it on our behalf and I am saying the good Lord should bless them.”