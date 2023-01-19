A young mother has committed suicide, after hanging her four-year-old boy in an uncompleted building at Ajoa, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to reports, the woman was suffering from depression as a result of being denied marriage to his boyfriend by her mother-in-law.

The reports said she was spotted moving around three days ago with a rope, and threatening to commit suicide.

She reportedly disappeared from her home, only for the news to reach the family that she has hanged herself with the little boy identified as Joshua, who was the second of her two kids with the same boyfriend.

The lifeless bodies of the young mother and her son were found hanging in the uncompleted building by a labourer on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was seen hanged whilst her son’s hand was tied with a rope in a sad situation.

The eyewitness identified as Nana Yaw explained that “We came to work in the building as labourers and saw the lifeless body of the lady and her son when we got there,”

According to him, “We don’t know where they come from and we don’t know any of their family members. They are still there on the ropes.

“Information I have gathered is that residents around the community saw the young lady begging for money with her son yesterday around 4 pm.

“Nobody saw them again until this morning when we saw them dead in the uncompleted building. We do not know her in this community so we believe she came from somewhere else,” Assembly member for Ajoa, Robert James Yankey, indicated.

Meanwhile, the Police have since conveyed the bodies and deposited them at a certain morgue for autopsy, as investigations are ongoing.