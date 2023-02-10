A mother is in police grips for cutting off the fingers of her step son over allegations of stealing fish from soup.

The suspect reportedly chopped of the first and middle finger of the five-year-old when she walked in on him with the pot in the kitchen.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 6:00am, but the suspect locked the victim up in a room to prevent neighbours from catching wind of the ordeal.

However, the child managed to come out and informed a neighbour of his pains and he was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

The Kontihene of Wisiwisi in the Eastern Region revealed the constant maltreatment by the suspect to her guardian.

He urged the police to take action and make the suspect face the law.