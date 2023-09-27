Morocco has been officially announced as the host of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Confederation of African Football (CAN) announced the news today following the vote of the Executive Committee board meeting today in Cairo, Egypt.

Competing against Morocco’s bid were Zambia and a joint bid from Nigeria and Benin. Algeria was also part of the race before announcing its withdrawal on the eve of the CAF committee meeting yesterday.

The committee unanimously voted for Morocco’s bid to organize AFCON 2025

The committee also announced Kenya-Tanzania-Uganda s the host of the 2027 AFCON.

In recent years, Morocco has showcased its full readiness to host Africa’s biggest football event.

Officials from both CAF and FIFA have hailed the quality of Morocco’s football infrastructure and accommodation facilities, stressing that the North African country has what it takes to host prestigious sporting events, including AFCON.

Morocco showed its readiness by hosting several world-class CAF events, including the African Women’s Cup of Nations in July 2022 and the Club World Cup earlier this year.

Hailing Morocco’s potential to be a respectable host of international tournaments, the FIFA President said last year that Morocco is a great country not only for football but also as a country that knows how to organize major events.

In addition to the continental event, Morocco is also bidding to jointly host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

“It is a candidacy which unites the two shores of the Mediterranean and reflects the ambitions and aspirations of the peoples of the region for further cooperation, interaction, and understanding,” King Mohammed VI said of the joint World Cup bid in a speech last July.

