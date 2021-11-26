A staunch fan of Nigerian superstar will be thanking her lucky star after she received one of the most unimaginable gifts from Wizkid.

Wizkid went the extra mile of giving the fan a recording of himself on her phone, during his recent Canadian concert.

Big Wiz, who is known for his remarkable successes in music, has come to be an idol for a lot of individuals, both home and abroad.

For this, cameras were flashing in his face while he performed one of the songs off his Made In Lagos album.

He noticed one of his fans in front row struggling to take shots of him and requested for her phone to capture the moment himself.

Not only did he take selfie videos of himself and the charged crowd, he ordered for the background song to be switched off, as he gives a special shoutout to his fans.

Wizkid’s actions sent members of the audience wild with excitement as they couldn’t stop cheering. The fan, who gave out the phone, was also beaming with happiness after Wizkid handed the device back.

Also, in a related concert, Wizkid had a group of ladies engaged in a fight for his sweaty towel after he threw it into the crowd.

Watch the video below: