A Nigerian Pastor, Joshua Orumgbe a.k.a Oyegeyege, has become the talk of the day after performing an unusual miracle in his church.

In videos receiving massive attention on social media, Pastor Orumgbe resurrected a woman who was brought to church in a coffin.

In the video, the pastor is seen counting down to three, after rattling some incantations, and on the mention of the last number, the woman sprang back to life.

The supposed dead woman began trotting to the disbelief of the congregation looking on.

The miracle has, however, triggered reactions online with some users calling out the wonder as fake while questioning the excessive powder on the woman’s face and why she was buried in ankara outfit.

Some have argued that the woman was already breathing, while comparing the miracle to Biblical Lazarus.

Watch the video below: