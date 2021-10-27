This is the moment a female Met officer is crushed by an undercover police car during a robbery chase in South London today.

Video shared on social media shows the officer running to the boot of her vehicle on Rowan Road in Mitcham at around 10am.

A black unmarked police car then approaches but doesn’t stop in time, ramming into into the officer who can be heard screaming in pain. 

Scotland Yard confirmed that the officer was taken to hospital, and that none of her injuries are deemed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses claimed that police were in pursuit of another vehicle when five men jumped out and ran away during an operation. Police said they were later arrested. 

A Met Police spokesman said: ‘On Tuesday, 26 October at 9.58am, officers from the Met’s South West Command executed an anti-robbery operation in Mitcham.

‘An authorised pursuit of a vehicle was undertaken after it failed to stop for police when requested. The suspect vehicle came to a stop and the occupants fled on foot at Rowan Road, SW16.

‘Following a foot chase, five males were arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft of motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon[s].

‘In addition to weapons, stolen property was also recovered. Enquiries continue.’  