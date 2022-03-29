It was a meeting of two legends when American comedian Kevin Hart and Nigerian singer Burna Boy crossed path.

The duo met in a place believed to be a studio as they engage each other in a brotherly embrace.

The 42-year-old standup funnyman shared the image on his official Instagram page to shower accolades on Burna Boy.

Kevin Hart identified attributes of a legend in the Odowgu composer and urged his 140 million followers to celebrate Burna Boy.

Writing as caption of the striking black-and-white photo with Burna Boy, Kevin Hart shared: “Legend!!!!!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh….Let’s get in the habit of celebrating each other!!!!!!!”

Reciprocating the love, Burna responded to the message, describing Kevin as his guy, coupled with a love emoji.