Mohammed Kudus’ stunning solo goal against Freiburg has been named the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season.

The announcement came on Wednesday from the official Europa League account on X, where the goal was described as “insane.”

With West Ham leading 3-0, the Ghanaian international began his solo run from inside his team’s half, skillfully evading three Freiburg defenders before scoring with his weaker right foot.

Mohammed Kudus’s insane run from his own half. A worthy #UEL Goal of the Tournament winner 🏅👏#UELGOTT || @Heineken pic.twitter.com/M9uGnCtMBb — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 29, 2024

Shortly after, Kudus netted a second goal, striking the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

He ended the Europa League season with five goals in nine matches, consistently delivering entertaining performances.

Kudus has enjoyed an impressive first season with West Ham, scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

In the English Premier League, Kudus continued to shine, contributing eight goals and six assists in 33 appearances.

Additionally, Mohammed Kudus has been selected for the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.