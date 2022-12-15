Black Stars attacker, Mohammed Kudus, has been honoured by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, for his impressive performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The promising forward was honoured with a commemorative gold medal.

Kudus, who made his Mundial debut in Qatar, was a key figure for the Black Stars despite the team’s early exit from the tournament.

The Ajax star scored two goals and provided an assist in Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

Kudus was on the scoresheet in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea.

The 22-year-old’s performances have seen his market value rise with lots of European clubs reported to be keen on his services ahead of the winter transfer window with Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool all interested in the forward.

In attendance for the recognition was Black Stars teammate, Kamaldeen Sulemana, while FC Nordsjaelland forward, Ernest Nuamah was also present.