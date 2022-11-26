Ghanaian socialite Moesha Budoung, who has stayed away from social media for over a year because she had given her life to God, has returned with a spice.

The actress in a post shared by blogger, Sammy Kay Media, was spotted dancing and moving her body seductively to a song composed by Ayra Star ‘Rush’.

Clad in a beautiful red bodycon dress; the actress could be captured biting her lower lip and touching her body while dancing for the camera.

Meanwhile, a look at her social media accounts still shows that she has been inactive, with zero videos or pictures shared from her side.

One can’t say for sure if this is the comeback she mentioned in an earlier interview with blogger, GhHyper, revealing that she has been living under the radar but promises to be back with nothing but her best self.

“I have been MIA, but I am going to be back, looking fabulous, better than before, bringing up my A-Game,” she said.