Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Boduong has subtly replied Salma Mumin after she remarked that they are no more friends.



Salma revealed the state of her friendship with Moesha when speaking in an interview.



According to her, she was not happy about posts made by Moesha on her alleged butt surgery so she decided to cut ties with her.



She explained that unfollowing her on social media would save her from any troubles.



Salma Mumin, however, indicated that she will greet her when they meet physically.



But in a subtle rebuttal to her assertion, Moesha Boduong wrote in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net: “If you destroy someone’s character with a lie. Yours will be destroyed by the truth…”

