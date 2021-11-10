The Northern Regional Representative of the Council State, Chief Zunglana Mahamoud II, has called on sub-chiefs in Ghana to modernise chieftaincy institutions to enhance domestic tourism.

The ex-soldier stated that the exchange and integration of culture in Ghana will contribute greatly to the country’s development in domestic tourism and commerce due to the similarities between the various cultures.

He made the call at the just-ended Damba festival, which for the first time, saw a five-member delegation from Nzema in attendance.

Addressing the media at his residence, he explained that the country has invested a lot in attracting foreign tourists, neglecting awareness about the domestic ones.

But to him, it is important for citizens to gain more knowledge about the country before it can be sold to foreign tourists.

He emphasised the relevance of cultural integration and its positive influences on domestic tourism, adding that the country will be able to expand the tourism sector if attention is paid to improving the domestic ones and engaging the citizenry to appreciate the cultural heritage.

READ ON:

“The promotion of domestic tourism and cultural integration is a major way to strengthen unity and growth among the various ethnic groups in the country,” he said.

The festival also afforded guests the opportunity to tour the Paga Crocodile Pond and Savelugu Slave Camp.

He also organised a durbar which attracted the display of diverse Damba cultures and traditions.