Mobile Money transaction in the first month (January) of 2022 stood at ¢76.2 billion, the Bank of Ghana has revealed in its Summary of Economic and Financial Data.

This is higher than the ¢67.9 billion recorded in January 2021, but lower than ¢82.9 billion recorded in December 2021.

Base on the trend of Mobil Money transaction in 2021, one cannot conclude that there has been a decline in Mobile Money transaction, as a result of the anticipated approval of the Electronic Transaction Levy.

In terms of Mobile Money Interoperability, ¢2.107 billion was recorded in January 2022, higher than the ¢906 million registered in January 2021.

The registered Mobile Money Accounts also stood at 48.4 million in January 2022, up from 48.3 million in December 2021.

Undoubtedly, Mobile Money remained the biggest payment solution in the country with an estimated ¢905.1 billion transactions recorded in 2021.

According to data from the Bank of Ghana, the value of mobile money transactions in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November and December 2021 were estimated at ¢67.1 billion, ¢67.9 billion, ¢82.3 billion, ¢83.8 billion, ¢86.5 billion, ¢89.1 billion, ¢99.1 billion, ¢81.8 billion, ¢71 billion, ¢80.0 billion, ¢86.1 billion and ¢82.9 billion respectively.