The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo, and three others are expected to appear before the Takoradi Circuit Court on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The four were detained by the Western Regional Police Command for allegedly attacking the police and obstructing an operation to retrieve a missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.

One other person, who has been identified as Robert Amoah, was also detained later in the day and is to appear before the court on Thursday.

Sources say the DCE has been granted bail after being detained for over 12 hours while his four accomplices remain in police custody.

Mr. Bonzo has been charged with five counts according to his lawyer, Salome Erica Abakah. She said the charges he will face include assault, conspiracy to commit assault and resisting arrest.

“All the five accused persons have been charged. Their charge statements have been taken. They will be arraigned on Thursday. They have different charges. Mr. Bonzo has five charges. Only Mr. Bonzo was given bail. The other accused persons are in police custody,” she told JoyNews.

Meanwhile, before his bail was granted, the lawyer for the Ellembelle DCE alleged that she was denied access to her client.

Background

Police in the Western Region on Wednesday arrested the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo.

This comes days after Mr Bonzo, his personal assistant, and one other person were placed under police investigation for the disappearance of two mining excavators in the district.

Sources say Wednesday’s arrest ensued when the DCE caught wind that the police had recovered an excavator similar to what had been reported missing.

He moved in to supposedly identify the earthmoving equipment in the early hours of the day.

Reports indicate that the DCE was ignored when he came in to try and verify the machines’ ownership.

Eyewitnesses told JoyNews‘ Western Regional Correspondent, Ina-Thalia Quansah, that the DCE followed up to Ayisakrom in the district.

There, Kwasi Bonzo is said to have confronted the security officials; resulting in a scuffle.

Eventually, he was bundled into a police vehicle and transported to the headquarters in Sekondi.