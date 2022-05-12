A Miss Great Britain finalist from Lancashire was shocked to discover she’s related to Princess Diana.

Niamh Gwen may not have been crowned queen of the major beauty contest yet, but she was delighted to hear about the royal family connection.

The 24-year-old social media manager from Chorley is a former Miss Preston GB and will be competing at this year’s Miss Great Britain.

It was Niamh’s mum, Donna, 59, who made the exciting discovery after searching on an online genealogy site.

According to the search, the pair are both related to the Princess of Wales’ 13th great grandmother, as well as 15th great grandfather.

“My mum was interested in finding out her ancestry and wanted to log it while she still knew a few generations prior,” Niamh said.

“We are related to both Princess Diana’s 13th great grandma and 15th great grandad too (so not castle worthy but still exciting!).

“Me and my brother, Dean, thought she was joking. We absolutely adore Diana, who doesn’t?

“Both of us of course milked it with friends and family (‘it all makes sense, I knew I was royal etc’). My brother chuckled because he actually has a keyring of Lady Diana on his house keys!”

Despite her certified royally good looks, wardrobe fit for a queen and confident demeanour, Niamh revealed she hasn’t always felt like the jewel in the crown.

She said: “I really struggled with confidence and generalised anxiety.

“I needed to do something out of my comfort zone as I wanted to be a teacher which obviously involves speaking in front of people.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I’m looking forward to taking part in Miss Great Britain.

“Now I have a lot more confidence and I am more comfortable in myself.”

Much like the late Princess of Wales, Niamh also champions a number of charitable causes collecting hundreds of items for Mind, Variety and the local women’s refuge, and raising £8,000 for charity.

This year those taking part in the Miss Great Britain pageant will also be raising funds for Cancer Research, a cause close to Niamh’s heart.

She added: “This month is skin cancer awareness.

“I feel very strongly about cancer research as myself and I’m sure nearly every other person has been affected by cancer.

“My mum noticed a very abnormal-looking mole on my back that had changed over time, the sides were irregular, it was two different colours and it was raised, which are all signs to look out for

“I’d never been a big sunbather and I have dark colouring so I never thought I’d need to worry but when I went to the hospital for it to be checked they wanted it removed then and there.

“It was very scary but luckily it wasn’t melanoma, but I’m still very wary about sunbathing, sun beds and I always wear factor 50 in the sun and SPF every day.”

With royal blood and a family tree that contains one of the world’s most adored cultural and fashion icons, Niamh’s odds for winning the Miss GB crown are very good.