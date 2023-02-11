Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured Pensioner Bondholders that Parliament will drag Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to the House over the controversial Debt Exchange Programme.

According to him, they will move swiftly to address the agitations surrounding the programme.

In December 2022, Mr Ofori-Atta launched the programme as part of efforts to access the $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

It has, however, been fraught with challenges as various interest groups including labour and individual bondholders have lamented it will lead them to a sorry state.

So far the government has extended the deadline for eligible bondholders two times but individual bondholders are asking for an exclusion.

As a result, they picketed at the Finance Ministry from Monday to Friday to press home their demands.

A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, on Friday joined the protest and asked pensioners not to subscribe to the programme.

Madam Akuffo, who was livid in an interview, threatened court action against the government if the programme is pushed through.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Ato Forson said it is disheartening to see pensioners picketing at the Ministry of Finance to reject their inclusion.

“It is disheartening to see our dear pensioners including a former Chief Justice picketing at the MOF over the domestic debt restructuring.

“I wish to assure her and the rest, parliament is dragging the Finance Minister before us next week and we will represent their interest fully,” the Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has directed the Business Committee to schedule Mr Ofori-Atta for briefing on the programme on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

