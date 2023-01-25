Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, says he weeps for his ‘beloved party’.

He also feels vindicated about the conduct of National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, following the change in its parliamentary leadership.

Touching on the change which was announced on Tuesday, Mr Anyidoho alleged that it was influenced by a hideous agenda of the party’s Chairman, Asiedu Nketia.

In series of tweets after the change was made public, he expressed his misgivings and lamented the future of the party under Mr Nketia.

“Extreme anger brewed in Asiedu-Nketia’s NDC pot. Lots of fire under the umbrella. I weep for my beloved NDC,” he noted in one of his tweets.

Extreme anger brewed in Asiedu-Nketiah’s NDC pot. Lots of fire 🔥 under the umbrella. I weep for my beloved NDC. pic.twitter.com/4TEF0yQ93T — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) January 24, 2023

“Oyiwa. The deadly seeds that have been sowed over the years that I continue to talk about, are germinating under the Leadership of Mosquito – the master brain behind lots of the bad seeds.

“As for me; my vindication lies in the womb of time. ‘A ye pinsoooooooo’ “, another related tweet said.