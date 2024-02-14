The Minority Caucus in Parliament has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s announcement of a new set of ministerial nominees.

According to them, the reshuffle is needless and will have little impact on the nation and its wobbling economy.

Speaking to Adom News, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed argued that, the reshuffle is too late because Parliament will need about two months to vet the appointees.

He revealed that, information reaching him indicates that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will be appointed as a senior economic advisor at the presidency, therefore, the President’s reshuffle is a “charade”.

“Some appointed MPs will need about two months for vetting because it can’t just happen suddenly. So it means that some of them would have taken office sometime in March or May and they need a lot of time to adjust themselves to the work they are doing. I am getting the information that Ken Ofori-Atta will be appointed as a senior economic advisor at the presidency. Hence, the designated finance minister’s hands will be tied because he will be reporting to Ken. If that is true then the reshuffle is just a charade they don’t want to leave power,” he said.

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor also speaking on the issue said he is disappointed in the manner in which the reshuffle was done.

According to him, it is “confusing” to relieve one of his duties and then reassign them.

He also believes the Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Mohammed Adam Amin Anta cannot turn the economy around before December.

“I have a problem with the manner of the appointments. I think the President should have listed the minister that he was relieving of their duties, then list those he was reassigning and not mix them. So on what basis are you reassigning someone whom you have relieved of his duties? It’s such a confusing thing to do. I don’t think this new team will perform any better. I also doubt if Amin can turn things over by December,” he told Adom News.

The President Akufo-Addo in a press release on Wednesday, February 14, categorized the sacked ministers, those reassigned, and newly appointed.

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has been nominated as the new Finance Minister to take over from Ken Ofori-Atta who served in office for seven years.

