The Minority MPs have kicked against the allocation of GH₵80 million in the 2023 budget to fund the National Cathedral project.

The Finance Ministry in November disclosed to Parliament that an amount of ¢339 million has already been disbursed for the construction of the project.

In addition, government in its 2023 budget allocated an amount of GH₵80 million for the project.

According to the MPs, the government is insensitive to Ghanaians and the current economic difficulties by allocating such an amount of money for the construction of the cathedral.

The MPs have, therefore, resolved to disapprove the allocation.

“…such an amount shouldn’t have been dedicated to the cathedral. I think it is a good call because we all know that we are going through difficulties and everybody is going through excruciating hardships. People are finding it difficult to meet their daily needs,” Ho Central MP, Benjamin Kpodo said on the floor of Parliament on Monday.

“As a rural MP, for example, I can tell you that even at the time we are harvesting now, a bag of maize is sold around 600 cedis and you cannot even get them to buy even in the farming communities. Which tells the distress conditions that await the people of Ghana in the coming months,” MP for Kumbungu Dr Hamza Adam stated.

“So we were thinking that they will be ashamed to put in the budget such an amount for a project that is not our priority project,” Asunafo South MP, Eric Opoku also added.

The latest person to add his voice to the funding of the project is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.

In a 14-page document, he asked the government to stop funding the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

According to him, the project is unproductive and not necessary in these circumstances.

“Suspension of funding of non-essential and unproductive projects like the National Cathedral,” he proposed as part of measures to deal with the economic difficulties.

Also, some citizens of the country have expressed their grievances about the construction of the cathedral during this economic crisis.

“It is a total waste of Ghanaian money or wherever they are getting the money from. Because there are people in the hospital not having beds to sleep on.

“There are children not having a sensible school to study in but you gathered the money to go and build a cathedral.

“We are in Ghana and we are not part of the Bible so building a cathedral will not bring any money, but rather it is a waste of money.”