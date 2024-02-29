The Minority in Parliament has expressed concerns over the deteriorating power supply situation in Ghana, urging the government to provide a reliable timetable for citizens to plan their activities accordingly.

Speaking at a press briefing in parliament, John Jinapor, Ranking Member of the Energy Committee, highlighted the escalating challenges of load shedding, stating that the situation is worsening daily.

He pointed out a significant deficit of 530 megawatts experienced recently, resulting in power cuts to neighboring countries including Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

Jinapor cited the malfunctioning of several thermal plants such as TAPCO and TICO as contributing factors to the current power crisis.

Additionally, he attributed the fuel shortages in the system to financial constraints.

The Minority’s call underscores the urgent need for transparency and effective measures to address Ghana’s power supply challenges.

Play the attached video for more.