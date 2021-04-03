Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has attributed the current disquiet among supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the failure of the leadership to be factual in their commentary on issues with the vetting of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees to their followers.

Mr Ephson said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, April 3 that the leadership of the NDC should have told their supporters that they do not have the numbers in Parliament to enable them to get away with some decisions they expected.

His comments follow the internal wangling ongoing in the NDC after the approval of all of President Akufo-Addo’s ministers.

A lawmaker for North Tongu , Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament recently.

He said, in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.”

Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday, March 31.

“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”

Mr Epshon said: “The leadership of the NDC should have told their supporters the fact that the NDC does not have the numbers. Some NDC supporters have forgotten that that is that animal called secrete which makes Bagbin the Speaker. The same animal was exploited that is why many of the ministers were passed after vetting.”