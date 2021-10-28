Liverpool advanced to the last eight of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 victory over a spirited Preston at Deepdale.

The visitors dominated the ball in the first half, but Preston had all the chances.

Adrian made a good save from Brad Potts before the Lilywhites missed three clear chances in under five seconds in one extraordinary spell.

In the second half, Liverpool eventually took control. After excellent work on the right by Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino glanced a finish into the far corner to give the Reds the lead.

More good work from Williams then led to a brilliantly improvised finish from Divock Origi to double Liverpool’s lead with six minutes to go.

The quarter-finals will be played in the week of December 20, with the draw to take place on Saturday.