Family of the late President John Atta Mills has asked politicians and the general public to respect the family and the late Professor and allow him to Rest In Peace.

According to them, they are worried about the way some politicians are taking advantage of the death of their brother for their own parochial self- interest.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda/Edina/Eguaafo/Abirem, Hon. Samuel Atta Mills recalled that, he was with his brother on the day of his death as they were scheduled to travel on the same day.

” . . an autopsy has been conducted, and I was present when it was done. The family is satisfied and we have not complained about the cause of his death,” he said.

A furious Samuel Atta Mills sounded a word of caution to all those trying to score cheap political points with his death to desist from such act of ‘drunkenness’.

Abronye’s CID Invitation

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe has honored an invitation from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The invitation was in connection with a petition from former President Mahama over assassination claims against him by Mr. Kwame Baffoe.

Former President John Mahama had written to the Director-General of the CID through his counsel, Tony Lithur of Lithur Brew law firm, on May 4, drawing the attention of the security agency to an infringement of Section 208 of Act 29 which talks about the publication of false news with intent to cause fear.

Popularly known as Abronye DC, the NPP Chair had alleged that Mr. Mahama who is also the flagbearer the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is hatching a plot to assassinate some key NPP members including Abronye himself.

The allegations were made on Net 2 TV

“On the program, Abronye DC announced to the general public that some NPP personalities would be assassinated by NDC hirelings who would be wearing NPP T-shirts and that these hirelings would be doing the bidding of former President John Mahama,” Mr. Lithur’s letter of complaint to the CID read.

“On the same program, Abronye DC stated that President John Mahama ‘killed President John Evans Atta-Mills’.”

Exhume Mills’ Remains

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, a Special Aide to former President John Mahama, has surprisingly opened-up deep valleys of rotten worms as he calls on President Akufo-Addo, to immediately exhume the mortal remains of the late President John Evans Atta Mills for further investigations into the cause of death.

He spoke on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with Host, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show.