Both male and female winners of the 2023 edition of the Millennium Marathon which takes place on Saturday, September 2 will each take home Ghc75,000. The second gets Ghc50,000 while the third place takes Ghc30,000.

Registration is going on at GHOne, the Number One Oxford Street Hotel and the Accra Sports Stadium at a cost of 100ghc for the 21km and Ghc70 for the 5km races, where winners get Ghc1000 for first prize, Ghc600 for second and Ghc400 for third position.

One can register by dialling *800*17# because the first Ghanaian male and female to finish take along Ghc10,000, while the oldest man and woman to cross the line first collects Ghc5,000.

There is also a raffle for any lucky one who has registered and crossed the finish line. he or she can win a Nissan Almera, as a bonus, even if you chose to walk. Every finisher will get a medal.

The deadline for registration is August 30, 2023.

Sponsors of the Millennium Marathon include KGL, Fidelity Bank, GNPC, NLA, Interplast, Ghana Gas, SIC, Japan Motors, Verna Water, Melcom IPMC, Goil, Garman and Papaye.

The Millennium Marathon which is organised by Amb. Ashim and Cathy Morton is the biggest marathon event in Ghana.