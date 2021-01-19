United States Military troops were pictured on Tuesday morning, January 19 rehearsing in full gear ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

The inauguration rehearsal comes after a false alarm briefly interrupted the rehearsal after a fire in a homeless encampment roughly a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns in an already jittery city.



The security level in the capitol is the highest it has ever been since 9/11 when Al Qaeda terror group launched attacks on the city of New York.

During the rehearsal, a mock of Biden and his wife, Jill were used, while the security services detailed and rehearsed what will happen at every turn and move of the Bidens.



The event will be without crowds as the US secret Service and National Guard have put the safety of incoming president Joe Biden as it’s topmost priority following Intel that some armed groups planned to protest around Washington on Inauguration day.



Mr Trump will not be present on Inauguration day as he will fly to Florida on Wednesday morning.



By 12:pm, Wednesday, MrTrump will cease to be the US president and the nuclear codes will be collected from him.



More photos below: