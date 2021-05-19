Charles Kwadwo Ntim, aka Mickey Charles, has confirmed he has left football circles due to frustration from the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

According to him, he is being treated differently from other clubs when they faulter.

He insisted that he has football at heart and will continue to voice out until the right thing is done by the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

“I have decided to quit football,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“The frustration from the GFA is worrying and I have decided to leave football circles.

“Techiman City were banned after a referee halted our game against Tamale City and claimed our supporters are heckling and using abusive words against him. I spoke to the referee but the match officials insisted that they will continue to officiate our game.

“The FA in a letter sent us [Techiman City] indicated we have to play our home matches in Tamale with a fine of Ghc6,000.00 which does not make sense.

“We wrote back to the FA but they failed to acknowledge our letter. Frederick Acheampong who is an Executive Council member gave money to my younger brother with instruction that the FA says we should use it as transportation to play our matches in Tamale.

“Teams have breached Covid-19 protocols and even if they are being punished, it is not severe as ours. I don’t understand why this FA is determined to frustrate me and my club. All the vociferous administrators cannot talk again because their clubs will bear the consequences should they criticise the FA.

“I am worried but the right thing must be done because we all want the best for Ghana football,” he added.

Techiman City, who play in Zone One, sit on the 15th position with 17 points after 20 matches played.