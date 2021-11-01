Michael Jackson’s son Bigi made a rare TV appearance on Monday as he chatted about his late father on Good Morning Britain.

The 19-year-old, who was previously known as Blanket, has mostly kept out of the spotlight since his father died in 2009.

Bigi, whose full name is Prince Michael Jackson II, took part in an interview at his brother Prince’s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which was held at their home to raise funds for The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

The teen discussed his father during the chat, saying: ‘There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That’s what he was all about. That’s what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.’

Bigi also spoke about his passion for environmentalism ahead of the climate change COP26 conference. He said: ‘I do think it’s important that we all know about it. I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.’

Bigi was seven years old when his father passed away from cardiac arrest brought on by a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his doctor.

He and his elder siblings Prince, 24, and Paris, 23, were then raised by their grandmother Katherine Jackson.

Bigi now lives in a home in Calabasas, California, which he purchased in early March last year.

The home, which boasts an impressive 6,382 square feet, is located in an exclusive gated community with celebrity residents including Dr. Dre and John Travolta.

The abode has plenty of space for his needs and features six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

His sister Paris, 22, previously purchased a $2 million home in Topanga, California, three years earlier, while his oldest brother Michael Jackson Jr., 23, selected a $2.2 million home in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Back in 2012, Bigi spoke on the Jacksonology: Our Story documentary and said he has no plans to follow in his father’s musical footsteps.

He said: ‘Sometimes I would go in his [my dad’s] room while he was getting ready for something and watch.

‘He was a good dancer, he was a very good dancer. I can’t dance or sing… I’m not that kind of person who sings and dances…

‘When I grow up I want to be a director because it’s fun, and I make little movies when I’m at my house with cousins and friends and different things.

‘He [dad] said it would be a good thing so follow whatever you want to do.’