Gospel music sensation, Michael Danso, has released the official music video for his soul-inspiring ‘Jehovah’ (remix) song.

The song, which is gradually gaining prominence in the local gospel scene, is filled with messages of hope, salvation and praises to God.

Speaking to adomonline.com , Mr Danso said ‘Jehovah’ evolved from a sermon he listened to in the media about the biblical Canaan wedding feast where Jesus miraculously turned ordinary water into wine.

He said after listening to that sermon he had a strong urge and desire to write and compose a song to bring out the messages of hope and salvation.

Since launching into the gospel scene two years ago, he has been very consistent with new releases like; ‘Thank You’, ‘Nyame Bɛyɛ’ which featured KODA and ‘Aseda’. He is set to release his debute album next year.

According to him, he is into gospel music to preach the message of salvation, thanksgiving and inspiration/motivation to both believers and non-believers.