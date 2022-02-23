An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a security coordinator of Metro Mass Transit Company Limited, Lawal Fuseini, to a 10-year jail term for blackmailing the company’s former Managing Director, Bennet Aboagye.

The Court on Wednesday found Mr Fuseini guilty of unlawful entrance and extortion.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Adelaide Abui Keddy in handing down the sentence said that the punishment should serve as a deterrent.

One other person mentioned as Bawa, who is said to have conspired with the convict, is being pursued by the police.

The former MD of the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT), Bennet Aboagye, was asked to step aside following allegations of procurement breaches in purchasing some 300 buses on April 18, 2018.

Some workers of MMT petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate Mr Aboagye over what they described as filthy deals being transacted in the company.

In a petition to the Special Prosecutor, the workers of MMT raised several issues of corruption against the MD and Ahmed Arthur in the procurement of the vehicles.

But the former MD of MMT denied the claims against him.

He insisted that Mr Lawal was trying to extort about ¢1 million from him instead.

The convict was said to have planted a secret camera in the office of his former MD and used the recording to demand $1m but succeeded in obtaining ¢40,000.