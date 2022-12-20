By winning the World Cup on Sunday, many fans believe Lionel Messi has settled the GOAT debate between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And on the social media front, the 35-year-old has outdone his rival – who has more than 500 million followers – with his latest Instagram post, too.

Soon after becoming a world champion, Messi shared an image of him holding the World Cup trophy during Argentina’s celebrations.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!,” he posted. “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.

“We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.”

Messi currently tops the charts as Instagram’s most successful ever post after surpassing the World record egg with 56 million likes.

Messi played a captain’s role in Argentina’s win over France on Sunday, the South Americans’ third World Cup title and first in 36 years.

Messi scored twice, while Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick as the two sides drew 3-3 in extra time to send it to penalties.

Argentina would go on to score all four of their spot-kicks, stealing the crown from the reigning champions, who missed two of theirs.

Messi posted another Instagram picture with him holding the World Cup on Monday afternoon as he travelled back to Argentina on a plane with the Jules Rimet trophy.