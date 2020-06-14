Lionel Messi scored one and notched two assists as Barcelona opened up a five-point advantage at the top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over Real Mallorca.

Youngster Ronald Araujo was handed his first Barca start alongside Gerard Pique in defence while Martin Braithwaite was favoured in attack over Luis Suarez who is still recovering from undergoing knee surgery and had to wait until the second half to be introduced.

It took the Catalans just 65 seconds to open the scoring when Arturo Vidal headed home a Jordi Alba cross into the middle and the away side scored a second before the interval, with Martin Braithwaite netting his first Barcelona goal since joining from Leganes, finishing high into the net.

Mallorca had opportunities of their own through on-loan Real Madrid teenager Takefusa Kubo, but the match was all but finished as a contest when Alba finished at the near post after being released in behind by Messi.

And Messi grabbed a goal of his own in stoppage time at the end of the game, cutting inside on to his right foot to stroke past the goalkeeper. Real Madrid face Eibar at home on Sunday evening with the pressure on Zinedine Zidane’s side to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of the standings.