Mercedes will run a new black livery in Formula 1 in 2020 as a signal of their commitment to greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

Silver had been the company’s colour scheme in racing since the 1930s.

Mercedes said the Black Lives Matter movement had “shone a searching light on how much we need new measures and actions in the fight against racism”.

World champion Lewis Hamilton called it an “important statement we are willing to change and improve as a business”.

Mercedes F1 team said in a statement that “just 3% of our workforce identify as belonging to minority ethnic groups and only 12% of our employees are women.

“This lack of diversity shows that we need to find new approaches to attract talent from many areas of society we do not currently reach.”

The team will also launch a diversity and inclusion programme that will include raising awareness, analysis of their recruitment programme, collaboration with F1 stakeholders on accessibility and education initiatives.

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff said: “Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief at Mercedes.

“But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent.

“We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport.

“We will not shy away from our weaknesses in this area, nor from the progress we must still make; our livery is our public pledge to take positive action.”

Six-time world champion Hamilton has announced he is setting up a commission in partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering to promote black participation in motorsport.

He added: “It’s so important that we seize this moment and use it to educate ourselves, whether you are an individual, brand or company to make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity.

“I have personally experienced racism in my life and seen my family and friends experience racism, and I am speaking from the heart when I appeal for change.

“When I spoke to Toto about my hopes for what we could achieve as a team, I said it was so important that we stand united.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Toto and the Mercedes board for taking the time to listen, to talk, and to really understand my experiences and passion, and for making this important statement that we are willing to change and improve as a business.

“We want to build a legacy that goes beyond sport, and if we can be the leaders and can start building more diversity within our own business, it will send such a strong message and give others the confidence to begin a dialogue about how they can implement change.”