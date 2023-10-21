Gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has announced the first bulk batch payment of GH₵‎5 million to its customers.

The move, according to Menzgold, follows a successful verification exercise which took place between August 10 and September 14.

A statement signed by the CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, said the payment range will be between GH₵‎ 4,000 and GH₵‎ 2,500,000

Additionally, Menzgold said it will also ensure a full refund of 82 clients who purchased the digital access card by today, October 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the Ghana Police Service is expected to supervise the payment of customers who have adhered to the protocols and validation processes.

The list of customers will therefore be forwarded to the police by Menzgold to facilitate a seamless disbursement process.

