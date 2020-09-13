Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm, menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has announced juicy packages for his clients.

According to NAM 1 as he is widely known, a 4,000 plot modern smart city known as the ‘Zylofon Hills’ is in the offing.

By way of goodwill gesture to customers, 500 residential plots of land have been reserved for them.

He disclosed this on Twitter while commiserating two-years of the firm’s collapse coupled with an architectural layout of the complex .

While recounting the pain caused by “many losses”, NAM1 also noted that “refreshingly, he celebrates many successes.”

“12th Sept, 2018 in retrospect, we’re pained by the many losses we count. Refreshingly, we celebrate many successes. We commemorate today with over 4,000 plots ENVISIONED new smart city coming up. As a goodwill gesture, 500 residential plots are reserved for menzgold customers,” his tweet read.

