An angry mob descended on a man said to be mentally challenged and beat him to pulp for allegedly stabbing a young man in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The incident reportedly happened at Choba Junction axis of the East/West Road on Wednesday morning, July 7.

It was gathered that the victim, said to be in his early 20s, was awaiting a shuttle to ferry him to Rumuokoro when the incident happened.

A Facebook user, Graylock Tobias, who shared the story on his wall, said the mentally challenged man, said to be popular in the area, allegedly approached the young man for money but he ignored him.

Miffed by the young man’s action, the mentally challenged was alleged to have brought out a knife and stabbed him.

The victim immediately slumped and was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Angered by his action, traders and motorists gave the said mentally challenged man a thorough beating.