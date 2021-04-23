A happy, satisfying sex life has positive effects that reverberate through various aspects of a couple’s life.

Even couples that get along like a house on fire will say that fabulous sex makes their relationship ten times better and more fun.

You might think that wanting to know if you sexually satisfy your partner makes you needy. But that’s far from the truth.

It’s fine for you to want validation, sexual or otherwise.

Your sex life doesn’t define the sum total of your relationship.

And that old adage about communication being key in a healthy partnership holds true here as well.

There’s no harm in asking your partner about your sexual performance.

But if you are unable to ask, yet, you still want to make sure your woman is satisfied, here are some signs to look out for:

The way she moans

You could be living in a joint family/have neighbours living beyond the flimsy walls of your home, but if you’re rocking her world, it will not be easy for her to contain her joy!

If her face expresses ecstasy, well, you have nothing to worry about; keep up the good work.

She wants more sex

No one can have enough of a good thing, least of all mind-blowing sex. If you’re doing it right, her eyes will light up at the thought of an action-filled night together… and you will find her initiating more sex as well.

She stays happier

Orgasms release the happy hormone in women – it makes them glow and smile.

Helps them relieve stress, overlook daily irritants and basically have something to smile about even on the crappiest of days! So if you find your girlfriend with that extra special smile the day after.

She will be grateful

A satisfied woman will be grateful and more often than not, she will want to return the favour.

If you have lovingly and passionately pleasured your woman, don’t be surprised if she wants to love you back more and more. A definite sign that you’re doing it right.

She doesn’t get headaches

Men complain that their women make excuses to avoid sex! Ahem! Not always.

If you’re doing it right, she really has more reasons to say yes than no. (Unless she really does have a headache.)

However, the signs apart, the best thing that one can and should do is simply ask her.