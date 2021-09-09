The Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has managed to keep his family life very private despite having such a beautiful wife he can easily show off.

Mrs Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the Founder of the Sompahemaa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation that focuses on providing health relief services and items to under-privileged people.

Below are some beautiful photos of Mrs Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu:

Wife of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Iammcbrown Source: Instagram