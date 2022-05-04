On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Supreme Court sat to hear a case for an injunction on the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) brought before it by three National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament.

The three MPs are the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central; and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu.

But, in a unanimous decision by the seven-member panel of judges, it dismissed the injunction.

The panel also ruled that, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) maintains records of proceeds obtained from the E-Levy since its implementation on May 1, 2022 pending the court’s final decision on the matter.

The justices who oversaw the case today at the Supreme Court were – Justices – Nene Amegatcher, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace Johnson, Gertrude Torkornoo, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and Yonny Kulendi.

ALSO READ: