When Kenya recorded its first case of the COVID-19 on March 13, 2020, majority of Kenyans went into a panic since nobody knew how many people had come into contact with the patient.

Only identified as patient zero, Kenyans endlessly urged the government to reveal the identity of the patient who was reported to be the first importer of the disease into the country.

The Ministry of Health revealed patient zero was identified as Brenda Cherotich when she made her first public appearance.

The government was, however, reluctant to let the country know who patient zero was with the purpose of respecting her privacy and to avoid victimisation from the public.

Three weeks later, the patient was declared free from the disease after making a full recovery and is yet to be discharged from the Mbagathi hospital.

Brenda was in the company of the second patient Brian Orinda to be declared free from the virus who revealed he contracted the virus from Brenda.

The bubbly girl is a beauty queen who competed under Miss Tourism and is the reigning Miss Tourism Kenya Hospitality 2018 to 2020.

