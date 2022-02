Netizens are drooling over Samuel Kweku Adarkwa, the son of legendary actress Maame Dokono.

This was after Maame Dokono posted a family photo including her son on Instagram.

Fans have pointed out the striking resemblance between her and her son who doubles as her manager.

He is her last born of six children who works professionally as an actor, dancer and content creator.

He is known in the entertainment field as Real Spooner and he is also behind some trendy and funny short vox pops.