It is probably raining balloons, gifts and birthday cakes in the house of Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku.

The writer is celebrating three years since she became a mum of two as her son Titan Pitcher turns three.

Kafui Danku made her way to her verified Instagram account, sharing photos of the birthday boy in two posts.

In the first post, Titan wore a white shirt over a pair of trousers with customised suspenders and a bow tie.

She captioned the first post:

Dear country men and women, It’s an honour to be the mother of your president. You’re welcome ❤️.

In the second post, a smiling Titan covered his suspender with a vest, highlighting his bow tie. Captioning the second post, Kafui Danku wrote: