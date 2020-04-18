Sir Kobina Arku Korsah (1894-1967) was the first African Chief Justice of Gold Coast (1956) and independent Ghana (1957-1963).

Sir Kobina Arku Korsah

He was the first Ghanaian alongside Nana Sir Ofori-Atta I to be appointed as members of the Governor`s Executive Council.

He was the youngest person ever to be elected as a member of the Gold Coast Legislative Council and the first Boys Scout Commissioner in Ghana.

Sir Arku Korsah was the first Grand Master of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana, Scottish Constitution (1953-1963).

He was removed from office by President Kwame Nkrumah after he found the defendants in the Kulungugu bombing trial not guilty.

In addition to his judicial work, Sir Arku Korsah was also a founding member of the Ghana Academy for Arts & Sciences.

In August 1962, Sir Kobina Arku Korsah presided over the trial of five defendants. At the end of that trial, three of the accused were found not guilty and this displeased the Nkrumah government. Kwame Nkrumah sacked Sir Arku as Chief Justice in December 1963 unconstitutionally.

Sir Arku Korsah was Born in Saltpond and educated at Mfantsipim School, Fourah Bay College (BA degree in 1915), Durham University and London University (LLB in 1919).

He died on January 25, 1967.