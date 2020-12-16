The family of Medikal Concert Victim is calling on all media practitioners to stop peddling falsehoods that Adom TV/FM is preventing others from supporting his treatment.

Frank Arhin is still receiving treatment at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after Ghanaians extended a hand of support to him when his predicament was aired by Adom TV/FM.

He was supposed to undergo plastic surgery but doctors say his physical condition is not ready to undergo surgery.

The surgeon reviewed his condition and recommended a dietician instead who has prepared a meal plan to improve his condition for fast healing of his wounds.

A nurse has also been assigned to him to assist in the treatment of the wounds.

Speaking to Adom News after seeing doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the elder brother of Frank Arhin, Eric Arhin used the occasion to express gratitude to Ghanaians for their immense support and called for more help and support for his ailing brother.

He, however, debunked allegations that Adom TV/FM journalists are preventing others from supporting the family.

On his part, master Arhin called on Ghanaians to continue with their immense support since he has now been put on diet to ensure that he gets well.