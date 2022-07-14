The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has declared its support for Organised Labour’s call for the payment of a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

According to the Union, it will be compelled to join the ongoing indefinite strike by teacher unions if the government fails to pay the 20% COLA to cushion workers.

“As a Union that holds the bargaining right for medical laboratory professionals, we cannot restrain our members when it becomes necessary to join forces to press home the demand for the payment of COLA if we find the government not to be acting in the best interest of workers,” the union said in a statement dated July 13.

The statement, signed by Cephas Kofi Akortor, General Secretary of MELPWU, noted that the economic hardship in the country is affecting all public sector workers including medical laboratory professionals.

“We believe that the payment of a 20% COLA, as demanded by Organised Labour, though not sufficient, will cushion workers a little against the increasing cost of living,” it said.

Cost of living, according to the union, is tied to wages so when prices of goods and services go high, more money is needed to pay for them.

“The cost of basic goods and services in the country including the non-negotiable ones such as housing, lorry fares, food, water, clothing, taxes, healthcare, fuel just to mention a few have all gone up. The employer must urgently intervene.

“We are therefore urging the employer to negotiate with Organised Labour in good faith and give a solution to cushion workers and retirees,” it stressed.

Below is the full statement